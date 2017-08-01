Medical Research studies conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has shown that 15 percent of the clients who visit the facility have hepatitis.

Zone Health Supervisor for the Ministry of Health in the South East Zone, Dr Malangizo Mbewe, disclosed this on Saturday during the World Hepatitis Day commemoration in Chikwawa district whose theme was 'eliminating hepatitis'.

Mbewe said this is the case because a lot of people are not aware of the problem and it is difficult for them to accept it as one of the health challenges rocking the country.

"We need to enhance awareness campaigns so that people are aware of this. As a country, we are very happy to commemorate the day here in Chikwawa because with the information disseminated, we can prevent and treat it," said Mbewe.

He said he was particularly happy to note that the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the department of HIV/AIDS has formed a taskforce to mobilize resources to facilitate the process of conducting a national survey on hepatitis. He said the survey would provide a clear picture of the situation on the ground.

On his part, Executive Director for Patient and Community Welfare Foundation, Amade Alide, who also represented Save Your Liver Foundation (SyLiF), said the two Organizations would work with the government towards ensuring that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 is achieved by 2030.

The goal advocates for elimination of AIDS, TB, Malaria and neglected tropical diseases, combat hepatitis, water borne diseases and other communicable diseases by 2030.

"It is therefore, imperative that as a country we also give hepatitis the priority it deserves besides scaling up all efforts towards its elimination. Let's all work together to produce the desired results," said Alide.