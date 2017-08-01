The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called for an early deployment of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other international monitors as political violence spikes across the country.

In a recent statement, ZCTU Secretary General, Japhet Moyo, said they were concerned that national leaders were insincere on addressing with political violence, warning that this diminishing any hopes the country had for free and fair elections next year.

"We call for the early deployment of elections observers from SADC and the international community to monitor the environment right from the voter registration process until after the announcement of the election results," Moyo said.

He added; "Observers usually come at the last minute but we need them to be here now, since campaigning has already started with some political parties using unorthodox means to garner support for their candidates."

The monitoring and observation of elections, he said, was not just a one-day event, but a long-term process which allowed observers to come up with a holistic election assessment.

Moyo said the police should not hesitate to arrest perpetrators of political violence. He challenged the ZRP to stop selective application of the law by only arresting opposition party supporters even when they were the victims of attacks.

"Zimbabweans need to go to the polls under a peaceful environment," he said.

"We also demand that political leadership in Zimbabwe place the interest of the masses above their narrow political interests and commit themselves to defending and maintaining democracy, peace, security and stability."

The ZCTU boss said the re-emergence of politically motivated violence could have been avoided had the country gone through a "honest process of justice and reconciliation", with reparations paid for violent incidents of the past.

"The lack of security, state institutions and media reforms have also not helped the matter because we continue to see traces of institutionalized violence and hate speech," he said.

He expressed fears that retaliation by aggrieved communities could lead to civil war in the country.

There have been several cases of political violence in the past few days, all of them blamed on suspected Zanu PF supporters.

This past week, an opposition MDC-T member in Mbare, George Sande, was hospitalised after he was severely assaulted at a known local Zanu PF base while, in Mazowe, Tendai Nyachuru, a kraal head who is an MDC-T activist, had his homestead torched by suspected ruling party supporters.

The incident came barely a week after unidentified assailants, -suspected to be Zanu PF supporters and security agents - burned down Duriro bar in Harare which is owned by MDC-T deputy president, Elias Mudzuri.

The same gang was also suspected to have destroyed the house of MDC-T councillor, Wiltorn Janjazi in Kuwadzana during the same night.

Human Rights Watch noted in a recent report that like in past political violence cases, no arrests had been made despite the victims reporting their cases to the police and in some instances, having identified the perpetrators.

This, Human Rights Watch said, had resulted in impunity and helped fuel cycles of political violence in the country.