Enterprising Lusaka lawyer Keith Mweemba on Monday gave Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kaganja a tough time when he cross examined him in a case opposition leader Chilufya Tayali is charged with criminal libel.

Tayali is alleged to have defamed Kanganja through a Facebook posting that the Inspector General was "covering up his inefficiency to charge UPND president Hakainde Hichilema with treason because he was supposed to be an accomplice as he planned to kill the President or fix Hichilema for not clearing the way for the Presidential motorcade".

In one of the transcript seen, Mweemba had a field day punching holes in Kanganja's testimony.

Mweemba's interrogation of the head of police literraly exposed Kanganja's level sending doubts about his capacity to manage a critical part of law enforcement in Zambia.