1 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fuel Theft Disrupts Kanoni - Sembabule Road Construction

By Christopher Kisekka & Ali Mambule

Bukomansimbi — The company contracted to build the Kanoni-Sembabule-Villa Maria road, has expressed concern over rising cases of theft of fuel meant for the road works.

The 110-kilometre road, which is currently under construction by China Railway No.3 Engineering Group, links Gomba, Sembabule and Bukomansimbi districts.

Mr Allan Cheung Li, the human resource manager of the company, last Friday said every month, the company loses 4,000 litres of fuel to thieves.

"We could have moved further than what we have done, but thieves who siphon our fuel are bogging us down," Mr Cheung said during an interview.

Mr Cheung's remarks came after the police's Flying Squad Unit recovered more than 2,500 litres of fuel worth Shs6.7 million that had been siphoned from earth moving machines and vehicles belonging to the construction company.

According to Mr Latif Zaake, the Southern Region police commander, the fuel was recovered from Kigamba Village in Mubende District last Tuesday. He said they are holding several suspects in connection with the fuel theft.

Mr Zaake said preliminary investigations revealed that the theft involves security guards deployed to protect the company's vehicles and equipment and some employees of the company.

He said the construction firm had filed several complaints of fuel since the commencement of the project, fearing that this might slow down the construction works.

Mr Muhammad Kateregga, the Bukomansimbi District chairperson, labelled those involved in the fuel theft as saboteurs of government projects, saying: "Delaying the construction of that road is affecting development in our area."

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the media manager at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) called upon residents and police to be vigilant and protect fuel and equipment so that road construction works do not delay.

