Kenya U-19 Lads Leave for Zimbabwe

Kenya's Under-19 cricket squad leaves for Harare on Tuesday for a week-long tour in Zimbabwe.

The team will use the visit as part of its preparations for next year's Under-19 Cricket World Cup set for New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

They will face their hosts in a series of friendly matches at the Harare Sports Club.

Kenya qualified for the World Cup in Nairobi during the ICC continental qualifiers that brought together four teams - Uganda, Ghana, Botswana and hosts Kenya. The teams were fighting it out for the sole slot reserved for Africa in New Zealand.

Kenya and Uganda tied on points, 10 a piece but Kenya qualified on a superior net run rate compared to Uganda's. It will be Kenya's second appearance in the prestigious event in 15 years. The country took part in the 2002 event in Australia by virtue of her One Day International status.

Kenya caused a major upset when they beat Uganda by seven wickets in their final game at the Nairobi Gymkhana on July 8. Uganda had won all their first round matches and the second game against Kenya appeared to the boys and their technical bench to be a mere formality.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Kamande brought in Maxwell Ager to open bowling and the bowler claimed his first wicket with the fourth ball of the first over after which Ugandan wickets fell like a pack of cards and they were 60 all out in 17.1 overs.

To win, Kenya was required to reach the target, 61 in 9.1 overs and they did it with four balls in hand.

Commenting on the tour, Jimmy Kamande said: "It will be good for the boys who will gauge their strength against a stronger side."