Uganda: Another Baby Goes Missing From Jinja Referral Hospital

Jinja — It's double tragedy for a Senior Four drop-out, also a rape victim who is desperately searching for her missing baby.

The new mother claims to have delivered from Evangel Church in Jinja Town on July 6, a place where she had taken refuge during her pregnancy since she had been chased away from their home in Mayuge by her father.

But after developing post-delivery complications, a 'good samaritan' helped her check into Jinja Referral Hospital on the same day.

Little did she know that the 'good samaritan' would be the source of her antagonising pain after she allegedly stole her newborn baby in the wee hours of the following day.

The theft of her baby was confirmed by an eyewitness, who claimed to have seen the 'good samaritan' take the baby through the window.

"My baby was on the bed and as I bent down due to excessive stomach pain, the 'good samaritan' used that opportunity to snatch him through the window," she recalls.

Her misery goes deeper as she also does not know who the father of her stolen baby is since she allegedly conceived after being raped by a stranger.

"I completed Senior Four at Delta High School in Mayuge in 2014 and a former classmate invited me to their home to advise me on how I can join an institute and pursue a course," the mother narrates.

She continues: "However, in the process of coming back, it threatened to rain and became dark; then two men found me and one of them raped me and after a few months, I realised I was pregnant."

Following the alleged theft of her baby, police in Jinja have embarked on a search for the baby.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Saturday, the Kiira regional police commander, Mr Gerald Twishime Byansi, said they have intensified the search and formed a team of intelligence officers to help with investigations.

The detectives officers have been tasked to establish the whereabouts of the two baby boys who have so far been stolen from this facility since the beginning of the year. "We suspect that the babies might have been stolen on issues to do with child sacrifice or the fathers could have connived with the culprits," Mr Twishime said.

He added: "Police retrieved CCTV surveillance footage from the hospital and upon review, it emerged that a lady who had covered her face with a veil, was seen passing through the small gate of the hospital."

The deputy hospital superintendent, Mr Dan Balinanseko, explained that their hospital records don't show the particulars of the stolen baby since it was born outside the healthy facility.

Mr Balinanseko explained that it's only the mother's particulars that were recorded since she had a tear and needed to be stitched.

"Although the mother came to the hospital with the baby, it was not our responsibility to register it. We only registered the mother who had complications," he said, before confirming that they had handed over the CCTV surveillance footage to police.

According to the information obtained from the healthy facility, the first baby was stolen at a time when the hospital had no surveillance cameras.

This prompted the hospital authorities to purchase and install 12 surveillance cameras worth Shs43m in 'very sensitive places' such as wards, theatres, pharmacies, stores, and all entry points, but this preventive measure has not stopped the vice.

Ms Zaina Magomu, a resident of Nalufenya Parish, Mpumudde-Kimaka Division in Jinja District, gave birth to premature twins.

After the premature delivery, one of the twins died and the other was stolen from an incubator. The nurse who was on duty then, was briefly arrested and during interrogation, she revealed that the baby could have been stolen when she stepped out to answer nature's call.