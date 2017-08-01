Uganda: Residents Worry As Grave Vandals Wreak Havoc in Luweero, Nakaseke

LUWEERO/NAKASEKE. When unknown people vandalised the late Manjeri Nalubwama's gravestone and stole her body hours after her burial at Mifunya Village in Nakaseke District on June 14 last year, residents took it as an isolated incident.

However, since that time, more cases of desecration of graves have been recorded in the neigbouring Luweero District, with vandals exhuming human bodies and taking them to unknown destinations for unclear motives.

It's an offence to disturb the peace of the dead in Uganda and according to Section 120 of the Penal Code, if someone is found with human bones or meat, he may be charged with trespassing on a burial site.

But the grave vandals in Nakaseke and Luweero districts continue their heinous acts in total disregard of the law.

The suspects

Some blame the worrying trend on greedy family members, who exhume remains of deceased persons to sell part of family land. Others point to traditional healers who reportedly use the remains of the dead to cast spells on their desperate clients' adversaries.

However, this cannot be elaborately explained by practitioners or proven scientifically.

Others reportedly use human bodies to make charms which they use to heal a number of diseases.

Police records show that cases of grave vandalism have increased in Luweero and Nakaseke districts, with the most recent case registered at Waluleta Parish in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District on July 15.

Last year alone, seven similar cases were registered in Luweero area.

In neigbouring Wakiso District, unknown people on July 4 , dug and attempted to exhume the remains of late George William Kakoma, the composer of Uganda National Anthem, but the widow, Ms Mary Tereza Nabukalu, was quick to accuse some family members, especially the deceased's children, of being behind the vandalism of her late husband's grave with the aim of selling part of the family land .

Even though the family secured a court order to dig up the grave and they discovered that Kakoma's remains were still intact, one of his sons, Mr Paul Lwanga Kakoma, insisted that his late father's body parts were tampered with.

Latest case

According to Savannah Regional police spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave, the latest case involving grave vandalism and disturbing the peace of the dead was registered at Wobulenzi Police Post after unidentified people invaded a graveyard and took away remains of the dead from two graves in Waluleta Village, Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

"The affected families are yet to ascertain the motive behind the act which targeted two graves," Mr Kangave said in an interview last Friday.

The mysterious disappearance of the remains of the 100 year-old Nalubwama continues to puzzle her family, relatives, police and residents of Mifunya Village.

According to Rev Can Ernest Kibuuka, a son of the deceased, the search for his late mother's remains is still on.

"We still have hope that one day, one time, the truth will be revealed when we finally locate the remains of our parent. It is now more than a year since the sad incidence which left many of us puzzled. The motive remains unknown since her remains were taken away without our consent," Rev Canon Kibuuka said during a recent interview with Daily Monitor.

At Mifunya Village in Nakaseke District where the incident happened, the residents said the act ignited great fear and vigilance.

"We had never witnessed such an incident where grave vandals target the remains of the deceased and leave the coffin and other valuable items behind. We also came to believe stories about suspected cannibals who could have monitored the security situation and taken advantage of the distance from the night vigil area to vandalise and take away the remains of the deceased," Mr Zadoch Wessali ,74, said during a recent interview.

"I have travelled to many places in Uganda, but I have not witnessed such a sad incident in life. The fact that we have not got any information regarding the final resting place of a resident whom we had seen and lived with for many years creates mixed feelings. Many residents have come to believe that it could have been the work of suspected cannibals while many believe that the body could have been taken away for ritual purposes," he added.

To Ms Zelda Nakiyimba, 82, a daughter of the deceased, the disappearance of the remains of her mother remains a mystery and they will live to remember such bizarre incident.

Motive unknown

"We were left puzzled as a family. I have personally failed to understand the motive for which the remains of my mother were taken away from the grave. We are on several occasions bombarded with different versions of stories, including that of suspected cannibalism. The fact that they never took way the coffin, which we thought was expensive and possibly the target, left many people puzzled. I only pray that one time, we shall get information about the remains of our parent," Ms Nakiyimba said in an interview.

Luweero Regional police commander Edward Kyaligonza told Daily Monitor that investigations into the case are ongoing.

According to Kamira Sub-county war veterans chairperson and former chairperson for Kamira Sub-county, Mr Livingstone Kategaya, grave vandalism is linked to a section of traditional healers in the area.

"The vandals target graveyards which are isolated from homesteads. The intention of taking away human remains is still a mystery and calls for serious investigation," he said in an interview.

The chairperson of Luweero Traditional Healers, Mr Mutyaba Muwanga, does not rule out acts of grave vandalism being linked to traditional healers.

"We already have individuals we have handed over to police after finding them in possession of human bones. These are not registered traditional healers but imposters trying to fleece the public of their money. We do not use human remains when treating our patients at our shrines. I believe the police will help us handle these cases," Mr Mutyaba said in an interview.

He added: "One of the suspects we arrested reasoned that he had not offended anybody because he was found in possession of remains of his own father. We believe the law is clear about the human remains being exhumed for any purpose."

Land pressure?

Mr Gerald Ssendege, a resident of Kamira Sub-county in Luweero District, said the changing dynamics in society, including the commercialisation of land, could partly explain why human remains are exhumed and relocated to pave way for land sale and development.

"We have seen people who exhume remains of their own relatives and relocate them to different areas simply because they want to sale the land. Society is changing with many people losing respect and honour for the dead. I cannot imagine exhuming remains of my parent simply because I want to sell land. We should consider the commercial factor for land as we look for solutions to the increasing acts of grave vandalism," he said.

The vice

Past incidents. In 2014, police in Luweero shot dead a suspected grave vandal, while three others escaped after exchanging fire with police at Kasiiso Road in Luweero Town Council. After the shootout, police recovered a sack of human bones, including a skull and a hoe from the suspect.

In August 2014, police in Luweero registered eight cases related to grave vandalism.

In 2015, unidentified people vandalised the graveyard of a former UPDF officer at Kibanga Village, Kamira Sub-county in Luweero District and took away his skull. In Kayunga District, local leaders in 2012 said at least 200 human bodies had been stolen from graves by unknown people who use sophisticated tools to excavate the graves.