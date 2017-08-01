Newspaper mogul and social media enthusiast Trevor Ncube torched a storm Saturday through a cheeky post on his Twitter page saying he had dreamt that Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere was having an affair with President Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace.

"Since I started adult colouring, I am having amazing dreams. Last night I dreamt @HonKasukuwere was having an affair with Grace Mugabe. I then woke," said Ncube who owns newspapers in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

His tweet incensed the burly Zanu PF political commissar, igniting fierce Twitter exchanges between the influential businessman and Kasukuwere who also threatened to expose Ncube's own secrets.

"I am not and you have to stop being reckless. You behave badly and if you want I can say more about you on this very platform," Kasukuwere said, adding, "Anyway hausi chinhu (you are nothing)."

Kasukuwere went on, "I did not know that you're such an idiot. You need psychiatric help. Trevor, you need to grow up and behave yourself."

But the Alpha Media Holdings owner rubbed it in, suggesting Kasukuwere's angry reaction was a sign he was indeed involved in a love relationship with the First Lady.

"Funny @Hon_Kasukuwere got feelings about the dream. The guilty are ... " he said.

Ncube added in more tweets, "I am shit-shocked by this nightmare. But @Hon_Kasukuwere response was telling. Back to dreamland again."

He was not finished with Kasukuwere, but this time with a toned-down message, "I am sad that you think I am an idiot because of my dreams. My adult colouring is to blame. Amazing hobby. Cheers. t.v.n"

The exchanges between the two came hours after Grace ranted angrily at Kasukuwere's rivals within Zanu PF who have been pushing for his ouster as party commissar on an alleged plot to remove President Mugabe.

Grace also defended Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who is fighting to clear his name from corruption allegations the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was trying to pin on him.

This was during President Mugabe's youth interface rally in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

Both Kasukuwere and Moyo front a Zanu PF faction which is claims to be fighting for President Mugabe to continue as President while the rival faction led by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants the 93-year-old leader to hand over the reins to the ambitious VP.

During the rally, and while trying to buttress her unsolicited defence of Kasukuwere, Grace asked the Mount Darwin MP to stand, telling a stunned Zanu PF crowd that Kasukuwere was a harmless "boy" who would not dream of removing a highly popular Mugabe.

It is not the first time both Grace and Kasukuwere have been followed by sensational allegations regarding on their personal lives.

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chair and now independent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa has previously claimed that Kasukuwere is gay and that he made moves on him.

Grace, on her part, has also been linked to an alleged relationship with former central bank governor Gideon Gono by a South African newspaper. She laughed off the claim during an interview with SABC.