Nigeria: Badoo - Police Arrest Lagos Monarch

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday arrested a monarch in connection with the fresh attack reportedly carried out by the dreaded 'Badoo' cult group on a family in Ibeshe area of the state.

Alaka Abayomi, who is the Baale of Ipakodo, a town on the outskirt of Ikorodu, was arrested following intelligence reports that he was working with the dreaded group.

The Badoo gang had killed and maimed several residents of the Ikorodu axis of Lagos state.

The arrest of Mr. Abayomi, a resident of Magodo area of the state, led to the Police' invasion of a shrine allegedly owned by the killer cult group in Agbowa area of Ikorodu on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the group gruesomely murdered four members of a family in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Following the invasion of the shrine in Agbowa, the Lagos State Police Command said that three suspected members had been arrested.

The command' s spokesperson , Olarinde Famous - Cole, said a joint team of the police uncovered buildings, which had different kinds of charms, used by the gang.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr. Famous-Cole said that the suspect confessed to knowing others who own shrines in the area and led the police to the cult's shrine in Agbowa town.

"Different ritual objects and charms were recovered in each of the five buildings in the compound which was fenced with charms to scare away intruders," he said.

"The compound was always under lock and key. The police also made two different arrests as surveillance has been heightened."

The statement explained that plans are underway to expose members of the gang and discover more hideouts.

Earlier, the police had warned Lagos residents against living in isolated and unsafe areas where they might be vulnerable to attacks by hoodlums.

Over a dozen people have now been confirmed killed in the area by suspected Badoo members despite the efforts of the police who have arrested dozens of suspects.