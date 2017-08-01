Tanzania: Majaliwa Orders Arrest of 12 Council Executives

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered Prevention and Combustion of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to arrest 12 Mbeya city council executives.

Statement issued today by the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said Premier Majaliwa made the order in Mbeya today.

The list of those to be arrested includes the then Mbeya City Council Mayor, Atanas Kapunga, three directors, acting director, two accountants and four board members.

They are alleged to have caused a loss worth Sh63 billion during the construction of Mwanjelwa market.

Mr Majaliwa gave the order on Monday as he was speaking to officials from Mbeya Rural and Mbeya Urban councils.

"I order PCCB to take to task all those responsible for misusing the public fund effective today. A team from my office, who will help in preparing charges against them, will land in Mbeya on Wednesday," noted Mr Majaliwa.