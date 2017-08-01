31 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Polling Stations Members Trained in Balombo

Balombo — At least 595 polling stations 'staff in municipality of Balombo, northeast off Benguela city in costal Benguela province have attended since Monday in a training session aimed at the general election of August 23.

According to the president of the Municipal Electoral Commission (CME) in Balombo, João Guilherme, the preparation of polling desks will run in two phases until August 15, by 18 trainers, who will impart knowledge and practice on the functioning of a polling station and on the counting process.

The deputy municipal administrator of Balombo, Lúcia Chilepa Carlos, who chaired the opening session, highlighted the preparation of members of polling stations, "for the success of the voting process," urging a "greater responsibility and willingness of all citizens".

