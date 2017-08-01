31 July 2017

Angola: Elections / 2017 - PRS Trains Over 500 List Delegates

Moçâmedes — At least 502 delegates of list from the Social Renewal Party (PRS) are attending since Monday, August 4, in Moçâmedes, southern Namibe province, a training session on matters related to inspection in the polling desks, ahead of the next general elections of 23 August 23.

Speaking to ANGOP, the PRS's first provincial secretary, Estêvão Muele, said that the training aims to adopt necessary tools for the list delegates who will work at polling desks aiming at better monitoring of this process.

The politician pointed out that the Moçâmedes municipality has 226 delegates, Bibala 104, Kamucuio 74, Virei 43 and Tombwa 56.

