1 August 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Rwanda: Presidential Contenders Focus on Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edward Rwema

With only a few days until Rwanda's presidential election, candidates are focusing on the economy as they make their final pitches to voters.

President Paul Kagame, predicted by most analysts to win big in Friday's poll, campaigned Monday in Rwanda's Northern Province. While there, he promised residents that the dusty roads in their district would be improved as soon as he is re-elected.

The president appealed to national pride as he addressed a large crowd.

"We have the responsibility to transform our own nation. Others may come and help, but the foundation of it all is each of us," he said.

One of Kagame's two opponents, Green Party candidate Frank Habineza, campaigned in the Huye district of southern Rwanda. Habineza vowed to slash taxes for the poor, support small traders and reduce unemployment.

In May, the country's National Institute of Statistics said unemployment stood at 13.2 percent.

“We want to eliminate anything that is a hindrance to our economic growth,” Habineza told a crowd of several hundred in Huye.

Habineza and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana are fighting an uphill battle against Kagame, who has led the central African nation for more than 20 years and won landslide victories in the last two presidential elections.

Under his rule, Rwanda has enjoyed a decline in poverty and steady economic growth based on agriculture, construction, mining and tourism, although human rights groups accuse Kagame of suppressing dissent.

Campaigning in western Rwanda on Saturday, the president vowed that his development plan would help all Rwandans.

“We want everyone in Rwanda to benefit from our development; we don’t leave anyone behind,” he said.

Presidential campaigns are expected to end on August 2.

Rwanda

Delivery of Poll Material Begins

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) Monday started dispatching voting materials, including ballot papers, voter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.