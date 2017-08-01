Sudan: President Al-Bashir Arrives Kadugli

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir arrived in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan State, Monday where he was received by the Governor of the State, Dr Issa Adam Abbakar and a numerous State's executive and popular leaders.

The visit comes within context of the South Kordofan State 's Second Tourism, Investment and Shopping Festival.

President Al-Bashir inaugurated immediately after arriving Kadugli, the Trade Exhibition, Heritage and Tourism Villages , premises of National Intelligence and Security Service NISS, a referral hospital and other establishments.

The President will address a mass rally at Kadugli Stadium and atted in the evening a " Major Cultural Night."

The Tourism, Investment and Shopping Festival aims to showcase the tourism, cultural and heritage aspects and how to use the ethnic and tribal diversities in wiping out the war impacts, promoting peace and stability and attracting local and foreign investors.

The President's accompanying delegation comprises Minister of Presidescy, Fadul Abdalla, Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim , minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi, Federal Health Minister, Bahar Idris Abu Garda and Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Abu Zaid.