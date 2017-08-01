Sudan: Egyptian FM to Visit Sudan Wednesday

Khartoum — Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shukri is due to arrive in Khartoum next Wednesday to take part in meeting of the Joint Sudan-Egypt Committee for Political Consultation.

Shukri will preside over the side of Egypt and Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour will chair the Sudanese side.

Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareeb Alla Khidir told SUNA, that the Committee will look into issues of bilateral relations, implementation of the previous decisions of the Sudanese-Egyptian Presidential Committee for Cooperation held in Cairo in October of last year concerning execution of strategic cooperation document.

He added the meeting would also discussed cooperation in areas of consular work, border crossings , coordination at regional and international forums and development of situations in the region.

