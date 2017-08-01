Somalia: Southwest Confirms Death of Senior Al-Shabaab Commander in Recent Lower Shabelle Air Strike

The local administration of Barawe town, that falls under the jurisdiction of Southwest State has confirmed that a recent airstrike in the region claimed the life of a senior Al-Shabaab commander. Barawe district commissioner Adan Madobe, speaking to local media, said that recent air strike targeting Al-Shabaab bases in Kunyobarrow town killed a senior Al-Shabaab militant identified as "Dheere'.

He said Dheere, who was killed along with some of his bodyguards was tasked with coordinating Al-Shabaab operations in Galgala in Puntland. He added that during the airstrike fierce clashes took place in the same area that saw the freeing of innocent civilians in Al-Shabaab custody. Al-Shabaab has not commented on the airstrikes in Kunyabarrow.