31 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Sadtu Calls Off Protest

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) called off its planned work-to-rule protest on Monday after a dispute over district official transfers in Johannesburg south was resolved, Sadtu regional secretary Moses Maluleke said.

"We are very happy because we did not want to engage in any programme that would stand in the way of preparations for matric prelims and other academic progress," said Maluleke of the 11th-hour settlement with the Gauteng Department of Education.

The dispute centred around the transfer of "problematic" circuit managers to another area.

The union's Gauteng Central Region felt that the transfers were being handled inconsistently.

One transfer in particular, relating to an official in Johannesburg south, was still outstanding, and this had been the final straw for the union, which wants the official out.

According to a circular issued last Thursday to its members in the region, Sadtu's work-to-rule would have included not issuing report cards for exams written in June and not allowing department officials in schools.

Source: News24

South Africa

