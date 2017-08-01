Somalia: U.S. Condemns Attack On AMISOM Forces

The U.S. military and the Somali government say an air-strike Sunday targeted and killed a senior member of the… Read more »

The United States vehemently condemns the July 30 attack on UPDF soldiers near Goleweyn, Lower Shabelle and joins the expressions of outrage in Somalia and throughout the region against this atrocious act. This attack was an assault not only on AMISOM forces but on the people whom they are working to protect. The United States reaffirms our commitment to support the efforts of AMISOM, which is working with the Federal Government of Somalia, to build a secure, peaceful, and prosperous country.

