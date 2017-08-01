1 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fascism Threatens Our Society

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marius Oosthuizen

The intellectual life of our democracy is at risk. Not from students who want the suffocating effects of patriarchal legacies and colonial norms to be deconstructed. Our society is threatened by a pseudo-democratic culture that says, "we the angry people", and gives the animated margin a platform, instead of saying "we the people", engaging as equals in good faith.

When violent protests turned our bastilles of learning, such as UCT, Wits, UP and Stellies into militarised battlegrounds, the pundits worried that the institutions might suffer irreparable harm. "What if all the good academics left... or if all the libraries are burned to the ground by short-sighted fallists?"

Of course violent student protests are not new to South Africa. Unreported rage had been simmering at TUT, UWC and Rhodes long before the disruption of the tranquil Rhodes statue at UCT, which gripped the mainstream media's attention. The popular imagination knew that the students in some parts were rowdy, but it was only when images trended on social media of Max Price being shoved, and Adam Habib sitting on the floor looking petrified, that student issues made the headlines nationally.

In the end the issue was framed as one of resource constraints,...

South Africa

Have Provinces Really Paid Outstanding Billions to Laboratory Services?

The national health department says provinces have paid up but the head of lab services denies this. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.