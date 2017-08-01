South Africa: Fascism Threatens Our Society

analysis

The intellectual life of our democracy is at risk. Not from students who want the suffocating effects of patriarchal legacies and colonial norms to be deconstructed. Our society is threatened by a pseudo-democratic culture that says, "we the angry people", and gives the animated margin a platform, instead of saying "we the people", engaging as equals in good faith.

When violent protests turned our bastilles of learning, such as UCT, Wits, UP and Stellies into militarised battlegrounds, the pundits worried that the institutions might suffer irreparable harm. "What if all the good academics left... or if all the libraries are burned to the ground by short-sighted fallists?"

Of course violent student protests are not new to South Africa. Unreported rage had been simmering at TUT, UWC and Rhodes long before the disruption of the tranquil Rhodes statue at UCT, which gripped the mainstream media's attention. The popular imagination knew that the students in some parts were rowdy, but it was only when images trended on social media of Max Price being shoved, and Adam Habib sitting on the floor looking petrified, that student issues made the headlines nationally.

In the end the issue was framed as one of resource constraints,...