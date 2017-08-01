Sudan: Council of National Unity Parties Calls On African Mechanism to Speed Up Peace Process

Khartoum — The Council of the Parties of National Unity, has called on the High-Level African Mechanism chaired by Thambo Mbeki to speed up the peace process through activation of the negotiation process between the government and the armed movements, and to work for inviting the two negotiating parties to sit again in light of the plan and directives adopted by the African Union.

The council's secretary general, Aboud Jabir, noted that the national negotiation mechanism, chaired by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud, is working seriously with its purposeful actions and plans to reach an agreement that lead to a permanent undoubted peace in the country.

He asserted that the document of the national dialogue has reflected the real image of the Sudan regarding the internal communication and the external acceptance that are contrary to what has been circulated by the circles that targeting the Sudan, a matter that has harmfully affected the Sudanese people.

He indicated that that the joining of the dialogue and signing the national document does not require the approvals from any internal or external party, stressing that the door is open to any of the reluctant political groups to sign the document.