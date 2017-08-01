Africa: Bakri Informed On Outcomes of Sudan Participation in Celebration of AAU Golden Jubilee

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan has been informed on the outcomes of the Sudan's participation in the celebration of the association of the African universities recently took place in Ghana.

This came during his meeting, Monday, at the council of ministers, Dr. Al-Tejani Moustafa, the state minister at the ministry of higher education and scientific research, who noted in press statements that the Sudan is pivotal state in the AAU since its establishment in 1967, pointing out that the Sudan's delegation has included number of the universities chancellors.

He added that the meeting has discussed the problems and challenges facing the higher education in Africa.

He said that the Sudan has introduced experiment in the field high education referring to the pioneering role being played by the International University of Africa in providing scholarships to the African students.

He indicated that the Sudan has been selected as deputy chairman of the AAU represented by Professor Bakri Osman Saeed the chancellor of the International University of Africa.