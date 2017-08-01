Photo: Stella Cherono/Daily Nation

Detectives examine Chris Msando’s car at Kasarani police Station.

Nairobi — The United States and the United Kingdom have offered assistance to the National Police Service for the investigation into the murder of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando whose body was found dumped in a forest in Kikuyu on Saturday.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec and British High Commissioner Nic Hailey said they were gravely concerned by the murder of Msando and are willing to bring in the FBI and Scotland Yard detectives to aid in the probe.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are gravely concerned by the murder of IEBC's Systems Development Manager Christopher Msando. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire IEBC team," he stated.

"It is critical that Kenya have free, fair, credible and peaceful elections on August 8, and protection for IEBC staff is essential to achieving this goal. We welcome the Government of Kenya's commitment to investigating the murder. We have offered our assistance in the investigation."

The offer came even as Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet announced that he has formed a special homicide team to probe the murder that has shocked the nation, coming just a week to the elections.

"We view this incident as a crime of grave proportions and a special DCI Homicide team has been set up to investigate the murder. We are following certain crucial leads that we believe could lead to the eventual arrest and prosecution of the murderers," he said.

The Inspector General stated that the police will work with the IEBC to ensure that all IEBC staff are given the necessary security.

"We shall also work with the IEBC with a view to ensuring that all Commission employees are accorded the requisite security to enable them discharge their mandate," he said.

"In the meantime, we welcome any piece of information that may help the police in the investigations and urge the public to refrain from needles rumors and speculation."

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has in the meantime also formed a put together a team of prosecutors to guide the probe into the murder of Msando.

The team of three will work closely with the homicide detectives appointed by the Inspector General of Police to expedite the investigations.

No suspect has been arrested so far, but the IG stated that detectives are pursuing crucial leads.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have termed the murder as catastrophic for the country's preparations for elections and have demanded a transparent investigation.

Msando's body was discovered by police on Saturday at 11am in a forest in Kiambu with an unknown female and what looks like blunt force trauma to the head.