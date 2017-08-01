analysis

ANC MPs who want to ignore the party line should have found their consciences before going to Parliament on the party's ticket. That was the message from ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe on Monday, reporting back from the ANC NEC lekgotla, which focused on the economy and, briefly, corruption. By GREG NICOLSON.

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe on Monday chastised his party's Members of Parliament who say they will vote according to their consciences in the 8 August motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. "If they had [a] conscience, they should have discovered it before they agreed to be in Parliament on an ANC list."

The party has struggled to rein in defiant MPs who publicly declared they will ignore the ANC's order to vote against the upcoming motion and retain Zuma as president of the country. Mantashe, speaking after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) held its last lekgotla for 2017 over the weekend, said MPs could not act as "free agents", nor claim to be putting the "Constitution of the land" ahead of the party.

"We are not running the land here. We are running a party and that party is called the ANC," he said. "We are...