Sudan: East Sudanese Call for Action After Abduction

Sinkat — Residents of Sinkat in Red Sea state blocked the Sinkat-Port Sudan road on Sunday in protest against the kidnapping of a boy last week. Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that dozens of people staged a sit-in on the road at about 10 am on Sunday. "They burned tires as well."

The demonstrators expressed their distress at the silence of the government authorities after the abduction of a nine-year-old boy by unknown assailants in Sinkat on Friday.

Government forces intervened and the protesters dispersed after local authorities pledged to investigate the case and search for the boy.