Sudan: South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

Kadugli — The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently witnessing within the celebrations marking the tourism and trade was a reflection of the security and stability prevailing in the state.

The governor told the celebration marking the event that for his state there is no alternative to peace but peace and that from today on there would be no war in the region, where everybody should head for development which was delayed because of the civil strife and the failure to implement many a development and construction projects in the region.

The governor has called on the rebels to lay down their arms and listen to the voice of wisdom.

He told the rebels that if they wished to assume executive posts, his government was ready to relinquish it to the rebels because people in the region were fed up with war and fighting.

The governor commended the civil societies, the native administration and the people who have been supporting the peace and stability in the region, stressing that his government would press ahead with implementation of development services and exert every effort for the completion of the rotating roads within the state of South Kordufan.