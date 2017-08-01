Rwanda: Legend Karekezi Appointed Rayon Sports Coach

Former Rwanda forward Olivier Karekezi has been appointed head coach of current champions, Rayon Sports on a two-year deal.

The 34-year old, revered at giants APR, will contrastingly cut his coaching teeth at bitterest rivals, Rayon, replacing Djuma Masudi, who resigned shortly after guiding the capital-based club to the league crown last season.

After stints with some juvenile sides in Sweden since hanging his boots, Karekezi gets his major coaching breakthrough at Rayon and has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Kigali-based club especially on the international front.

"I am happy to be home and to start work as Rayon Sports coach but most importantly, we want to play good football and win trophies. Although in Europe, I had been coaching an U-17 team, but I think I can adjust and do better with the senior team.

"When I was a player, I always thought of nothing but winning and that continues to be my philosophy even when I started coaching. Our philosophy has to be playing good football and to win trophies with Rayon Sports.

"I played for APR and now I am a coach of Rayon Sports. I am a professional coach and what I want is to do my job correctly," said Karekezi, who arrived in Kigali last Thursday to pen the deal.

The lanky forward enjoyed an illustrious career which saw him play mainly in Sweden, Norway and Tunisia. The highlight of his career was aiding Rwanda to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004 in Tunisia. He also donned the colours of Amavubi between 2000 and 2013 making over half-a-century of appearances.

He will be assisted by former Amavubi teammates' Hamadi 'Katauti' Ndikumana and Ramadhan Nkunzingona (goalkeeping coach), while Marcel Lomami will be the fitness coach.