31 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwanda: Legend Karekezi Appointed Rayon Sports Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Rwanda forward Olivier Karekezi has been appointed head coach of current champions, Rayon Sports on a two-year deal.

The 34-year old, revered at giants APR, will contrastingly cut his coaching teeth at bitterest rivals, Rayon, replacing Djuma Masudi, who resigned shortly after guiding the capital-based club to the league crown last season.

After stints with some juvenile sides in Sweden since hanging his boots, Karekezi gets his major coaching breakthrough at Rayon and has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Kigali-based club especially on the international front.

"I am happy to be home and to start work as Rayon Sports coach but most importantly, we want to play good football and win trophies. Although in Europe, I had been coaching an U-17 team, but I think I can adjust and do better with the senior team.

"When I was a player, I always thought of nothing but winning and that continues to be my philosophy even when I started coaching. Our philosophy has to be playing good football and to win trophies with Rayon Sports.

"I played for APR and now I am a coach of Rayon Sports. I am a professional coach and what I want is to do my job correctly," said Karekezi, who arrived in Kigali last Thursday to pen the deal.

The lanky forward enjoyed an illustrious career which saw him play mainly in Sweden, Norway and Tunisia. The highlight of his career was aiding Rwanda to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004 in Tunisia. He also donned the colours of Amavubi between 2000 and 2013 making over half-a-century of appearances.

He will be assisted by former Amavubi teammates' Hamadi 'Katauti' Ndikumana and Ramadhan Nkunzingona (goalkeeping coach), while Marcel Lomami will be the fitness coach.

Rwanda

Presidential Contenders Focus on Economy

With only a few days until Rwanda's presidential election, candidates are focusing on the economy as they make their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.