Gambia/Ghana: Host Ghana Face Gambia in WAFU Cup Opener

Host Ghana has been drawn against Gambia in the opening match of the WAFU Cup of Nations scheduled for 9-22 September 2017 in the cities of Sekondi and Cape Coast.
The draw held on Thursday (27 July 2017) in Accra pitted the Black Stars, housed in Zone A against their Gambian counterparts in the tournament opener in Sekondi on Saturday, 9 September 2017 at the at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi.
Other Group A matches will see Nigeria face Sierra Leone, Mali versus Mauritania and Guinea against Guinea Bissau all at the same venue.
At the Cape Coast Stadium, home of Group B will also host Senegal versus Liberia, Burkina Faso against Niger, Cote d'Ivoire versus Togo whilst Benin squares Cape Verde.
The tournament will be played on a single knockout basis which will see the winners advance to the semi-finals in both zones, and eventually to the final.
The winning team will be $100,000 USD richer in addition to the glittering trophy.
In attendance at the draw was CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and representatives of the participating teams.
Zone A (Sekondi)
Ghana vs Gambia
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone
Mali vs Mauritania
Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau
Zone B (Cape Coast)
Senegal vs Liberia
Burkina Faso vs Niger
Cote d'Ivoire vs Togo
Benin vs Cape Verde