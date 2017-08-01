31 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gambia/Ghana: Host Ghana Face Gambia in WAFU Cup Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

Host Ghana has been drawn against Gambia in the opening match of the WAFU Cup of Nations scheduled for 9-22 September 2017 in the cities of Sekondi and Cape Coast.

The draw held on Thursday (27 July 2017) in Accra pitted the Black Stars, housed in Zone A against their Gambian counterparts in the tournament opener in Sekondi on Saturday, 9 September 2017 at the at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi.

Other Group A matches will see Nigeria face Sierra Leone, Mali versus Mauritania and Guinea against Guinea Bissau all at the same venue.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, home of Group B will also host Senegal versus Liberia, Burkina Faso against Niger, Cote d'Ivoire versus Togo whilst Benin squares Cape Verde.

The tournament will be played on a single knockout basis which will see the winners advance to the semi-finals in both zones, and eventually to the final.

The winning team will be $100,000 USD richer in addition to the glittering trophy.

In attendance at the draw was CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and representatives of the participating teams.

Zone A (Sekondi)

Ghana vs Gambia

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

Mali vs Mauritania

Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau

Zone B (Cape Coast)

Senegal vs Liberia

Burkina Faso vs Niger

Cote d'Ivoire vs Togo

Benin vs Cape Verde

Gambia

Who Will Be the New Vice President?

Section 70 of the Constitution states that, Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.