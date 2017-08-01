Gambia/Ghana: Host Ghana Face Gambia in WAFU Cup Opener

Host Ghana has been drawn against Gambia in the opening match of the WAFU Cup of Nations scheduled for 9-22 September 2017 in the cities of Sekondi and Cape Coast.

The draw held on Thursday (27 July 2017) in Accra pitted the Black Stars, housed in Zone A against their Gambian counterparts in the tournament opener in Sekondi on Saturday, 9 September 2017 at the at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi.

Other Group A matches will see Nigeria face Sierra Leone, Mali versus Mauritania and Guinea against Guinea Bissau all at the same venue.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, home of Group B will also host Senegal versus Liberia, Burkina Faso against Niger, Cote d'Ivoire versus Togo whilst Benin squares Cape Verde.

The tournament will be played on a single knockout basis which will see the winners advance to the semi-finals in both zones, and eventually to the final.

The winning team will be $100,000 USD richer in addition to the glittering trophy.

In attendance at the draw was CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and representatives of the participating teams.

Zone A (Sekondi)

Ghana vs Gambia

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

Mali vs Mauritania

Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau

Zone B (Cape Coast)

Senegal vs Liberia

Burkina Faso vs Niger

Cote d'Ivoire vs Togo

Benin vs Cape Verde