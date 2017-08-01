Nigeria: Boko Haram - Nigeria, Lake Chad Basin Neighbours Working Together - Osinbajo

Abuja — Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said, yesterday, the countries in the Lake Chad Basin have worked very well together in dealing with terrorist insurgency in the region and the consequent humanitarian crisis.

Osinbajo spoke while receiving a delegation from African Union Peace and Security Council, which had been visiting countries in the region on a fact-finding mission on the crisis, as part of its mandate.

"The Lake Chad Basin collaboration is one we are extremely proud of, where we as Africans are working together on our own issues. I am pleased to say the countries have worked greatly together," Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo, who cited the progress of the Multi-National Joint Task Force set up to address the insurgency, noted that unlike in the past when there were difficulties when the militaries of the four countries tried to work together, the MNJTF surmounted the challenges and had succeeded.

According to him, the Buhari administration is "extremely pleased with what we have seen, and we like to see more of such cooperation."

However, he observed that the humanitarian consequences of the insurgency are compounded by deep poverty, making the costs of dealing with the situation "huge and enormous."

In his remarks, Adeoye told the Acting President that the PSC delegation had been visiting the four countries in the Lake Chad Basin in the past five weeks, and had specifically visited seven cities in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

"This visit is the high point of our mission," Adeoye stated, adding that Nigeria's commitment to peace in Africa had been well demonstrated.

The PSC of the African Union is the standing organ of the Union for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

Membership of the 15-member council are drawn from Central, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Africa, with each region contributing three members.