1 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari to CAN - Your Get-Well Message Touching, Thoughtful

By Emmanuel Aziken

Lagos — President Muhammadu Buhari will work with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Nigerians of all ethnic groups to ensure that the policies of his administration benefit every Nigerian, Presidency assured, yesterday.

Responding to the get-well wishes and prayers organised for President Buhari by CAN, the Presidency said the actions were particularly touching and thoughtful, especially at a time that some Nigerians were working to divide the country along religious and ethnic lines.

Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, in a statement, yesterday, confirmed that the President received the goodwill message from Rev Samson Supo Ayokunle, the CAN President.

"The CAN President referred to the news of President Buhari's recovery from sickness as a 'rejuvenation of hope', and congratulated Nigerians on the joy of having their President back soon," Malam Shehu said.

The SSA to the President added that such messages of goodwill from respected religious bodies like CAN meant so much at a time people with ill intentions were struggling to divide the country along religious lines. He also thanked CAN for its continued prayers for the President's health.

"The Presidency looks forward to further collaborations with CAN to ensure that Nigerians of all ethnic and religious groups benefit from the policies of President Buhari's administration, which are aimed at improving the welfare of every single citizen of our great country," Malam Shehu said.

