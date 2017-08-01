1 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Delegates' List - Fresh Bribery Allegation Rocks APC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Ujumadu

As the All progressives Congress, APC, prepares for its primaries to select the party's candidate for the November 18 election, allegations of bribery for the purpose of doctoring the list of delegates is rocking the party.

Some APC members from Orumba South local government area had weekend, accused some people of removing about 1700 names from the original list and allegedly substituted them with what they called strange names.

Mr. Ozoemena Unegbu, who is the chairman of the party in Orumba South said at least five names from each of the 326 electoral wards in the state were replaced with people he described as PDP members for the purpose of favouring a particular aspirant from Anambra South for the ticket of APC.

According to him, some of the substituted names were people who did not stand for or won the congresses at various levels.

Vanguard, however, gathered that although there was a petition, the NWC had dismissed the allegations, which the national secretariat of the party described as frivolous and lacking in merit.

A party chieftain who spoke on the matter said the list of delegates is the prerogative of the national secretariat of the party, adding that those behind the protest were doing so merely out of fear.

Nigeria

Villa Staff Put On Standby for Buhari's Return

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari's return from the United Kingdom as State House staff have been put on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.