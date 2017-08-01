Kenya: Nasa Dismayed By Brutal Murder of IEBC Manager Msando

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance (NASA) on Monday condemned the brutal murder of an election body official terming it an attempt to frustrate the country from holding the General Election slated for next week on Tuesday.

Following the killing of ICT manager Chris Msando, NASA Co-Principal Musalia Mudavadi called on the government to provide security for all IEBC official to ensure they conduct a free, fair and credible elections.

"We also have information that Msando had actually made reports particularly at the Central Police Station indicating that his life was in danger. I am sure you all captured the Chairman of the IEBC indicating that they are not feeling safe as Commissioners and indeed the staff at the Commission; and we demand that they be granted proper security. All of them should feel safe so they can conduct a free and fair election," Mudavadi told a news conference.

The Opposition super alliance's National Campaign Chairman further said the murder of the Msando who had a vital role to play in this election was inhumane.

In his multiple capacities, Mudavadi said, Chris was responsible for the entire body of electoral data that is the basis of next month's election, including the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS). That includes voter identity verification, results transmission and the entire electronic tallying process.

"It is painful for us in the extreme to have to report that Chris was severely tortured. We do not at this moment wish to add to the anguish of his family by giving more details. Chris on television last week assured Kenyans that they need not worry about the KIEMS system as he was sure it would work."

"That no effort was made to camouflage this killing as an accident shows the determination of the killers to send a chilling message that they will stop at nothing to ensure the outcome they desire," he said.

Police on Monday said they found Msando's body and that of an unidentified woman were found in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and taken to the City Mortuary.