Kenya: Mcdonald Mariga Joins Spanish Segunda Side Real Oviedo

Its official, former Kenyan international midfielder McDonald Mariga has joined Spanish second division side Real Oviedo on a one-year contract.

The club confirmed on Monday evening with the player set to be presented on Tuesday at the club's home base, Carlos Tartiere.

"Real Oviedo has reached an agreement to get the services of midfielder McDonald Mariga for next season.

"Mariga is a midfielder who stands out for his physical potential, ability to travel, technical quality and ease in recovery.

"The player will immediately join the training after having undergone medical examination in Clinica Asturias. He will work under the orders of Juan Antonio Anquela in the session to be in full availability of the coach the moment the season starts," read a statement on the club's official portal.

The 30-year-old returns to Spain for a second stint after previously featuring for La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in the 2011/12 season.

He boasts of vast experience, having started his professional career with Swedish third tier side Helsingborg in the 2006/07 season.

While at Italian Serie A side Inter Milan, Mariga won six titles namely the Uefa Champions League, Serie A, Supercopa Italia, Fifa Club World Cup and two Italian Cup medals.

Real Oviedo was founded in 1926 and plays at the 30,500 capacity Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

They finished eighth in the 2016/17 Segunda division table with 61 points from 42 rounds. They kick-off the new season in late August with a match against Rayo Vallecano.

Mariga, capped 48 times for Kenya, joins Oviedo after a season spell with Italian Serie C side US Latina.

The latter were relegated to Italy's third tier in May 2017 after being docked five points for non-commitment to pay players' salaries for the better part of the season.