Nigeria: Alleged Murder - Suspect Fake Soldier Absent in Court

Abeokuta — A murder suspect, Tunde Olatubosun who allegedly killed a motor boy was absent in court when trial resumed before Magistrate Court 2, Isabo, Abeokuta, yesterday.

The accused was first arraigned on May 25, 2017 on a four-count charge of murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions and impersonation.

The charge number MA/336c/2017 reads: "That on April 29, 2017 at about 9:00a.m. at Alaja car wash Leme, Ewang road, Abeokuta did unlawfully killed one Rasaq Kasali with one pump action gun and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316(1)(2)(6) of criminal code and punishable under section 319 of the criminal code vol 1 revised laws of Ogun State, Nigeria 2006."

Other charge reads, "That you Olatubosun 'm' on 20th day of March 2017 at about 10:00p.m. at Osiele area, Abeokuta in the magisterial district did rob one Emmanuel Toyin'm' of his Toyota Camry car valued at N2m only at the time of the robbery you were armed with one pump action gun and 43 live cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1(2) of the robbery and firearm 'special provision' act cap 389 laws of federation of Nigeria 1999.

"That you Olatubosun Tunde, 'm' on the same date,time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did have in your possession one pump action gun and 43 live cartridges which you could not give satisfactory account of it and thereby committed offence contrary to punishable under section 3(1) of the robbery and firearms act cap (r) (11) laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004."

Similarly, charge four reads, That you Olatubosun Tunde 'm' on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did impersonate yourself to be a member of Nigeria Army as a colonel in rank and which representation you know was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishabe under section 108(2) of the criminal code vol 1 revised laws of Ogun State Nigeria 2006."

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the suspect was not only absent, no prisons officials were in court to give reasons for his absence.

The prosecutor, Moshood Hammed,a police sergeant told the court that, "we believe the acussed is still in prisons custody," adding that,the absence may be as a result of one difficulty or other confronting the prisons.

"We are awaiting legal advice from Director of Public Prosecution," he said.

Meanwhile, as at the end of the time of filing this report,the Magistrate, M.A Akinyemi adjourned hearing till October 10

It will be recalled that the suspect lost his wife in a mysterious circumstances, when her decomposing body was found barely after five days of her alleged murder in their house at Obantoko area of Abeokuta, last month.