Kenya: IEBC Concerned By Torture, Murder of ICT Manager Msando

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati is demanding for investigations into the death of ICT Manager Chris Msando after his body was found with deep bruises on the shoulder and head.

Speaking at the City Mortuary where Msando's body was taken by police on discovery in Kiambu, Chebukati observed that it was apparent he had been murdered and that a probe should be instituted to determine who killed him.

His body was discovered by police on Saturday at 11am in a forest in Kiambu having deep bruises on his shoulder and what looks like a blunt force trauma to the head.

"There is no doubt that he was tortured and murdered. I know postmortem will be done. In our mind as a Commission, the only issue is who killed hum and why. That is the question that must be answered," he stated.

"We all know that we are a few days from the elections and we all know it is the duty of the government to provide security for all Kenyans and at this time, I want to demand that the government provides security for all employees of IEBC for us to give Kenyans a free and fair election."

Msando's body which was found stripped of clothing, was moved from the City Mortuary to the Lee Funeral Home.

"IEBC has lost. Chris was one of the most educated employees of IEBC in the ICT sector. He was the driving stone of the ICT sector," Chebukati said.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome had earlier told Capital FM News that the Land Rover Discovery belonging to Msando was found on Monday morning in Roysambu at about 1am.

Musando was involved in the management of the KIEMS for voter registration, voter identification and results transmission.