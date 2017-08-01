Kenya: ODM Member Seeks to Nullify Nasa Deal on Raila's One Term Presidency

Nairobi — A member of the Orange Democratic Movement now wants NASA's coalition agreement altered.

The aggrieved party member is seeking the orders on grounds that it bars the Party from nominating a Presidential Candidate after August 8 2017 General Election.

Reuben Odhiambo Miya, says the additional agreement entered into by NASA coalition partners and executed by ODM party leader Raila Odinga denies members of the party from seeking Presidential nomination should Odinga win or fail to clinch the presidency on August 8.

Miya has faulted the renewed agreement because it denies ODM from nominating a Presidential candidate after 8 August 2017 general elections but allows the othet political parties that form the coalition do so.

According to Miya, the amendment is in violation with the constitution since every citizen is free to make political choices.

"ODM abdicated its duty to ensure that its members political rights are not infringed as required under Article 38 of the Constitution," he argues.

The petitioner is asking the court to make a declaration that the amendment violates political rights of the ODM members.

He is also seeking orders to compel the Registrar of Political Parties to deregister the second agreement entered into by NASA Coalition.

In just a week, leaflets have been doing rounds in parts of Nyanza and Eastern region suggesting that the NASA flag bearer was going to seek reelection in 2020 should he win on August 8 contrary to the said agreement.

On Sunday, Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama accused Jubilee Party supporters for circulating the messages saying the move was aimed at creating disunity within the alliance.

"They are clearly trying to tilt the vote and incite the Kambas that Raila is going to be in leadership for ten years. I want to assure the Kamba community, Kenyans and those supporting NASA that there is nothing like that," Muthama told Capital FM News on telephone.

The same was reiterated by the county gubernatorial candidate on a Wiper Democratic Party Movement who pointed an accusing figure at legislators allied to the ruling party in the region.

"Our opponents are going rounds circulating leaflets in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni saying those Raila 10 years Kalonzo 10 years we want to tell them that in Ukambani we are one and we will not be divided," Wavinya Ndeti who is trailing behind the incumbent governor Alfred Mutua, according to a recent opinion poll, remarked.

A recent poll released by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) also gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a 37 per cent likelihood of winning votes from the Machakos electorate, NASA claiming 61 per cent.

NASA, according to the study, is the most popular political outfit at 57 per cent, followed by Jubilee at 22 per cent and Maendeleo Chap Chap at nine per cent.