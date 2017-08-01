31 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA, DRC Sign Diplomatic Visa Waiver Pact

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have signed a visa waiver agreement for official and diplomatic passport holders.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security of the DRC, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari in Tshwane.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Mkhize said the signing of the agreement is a positive step towards enhancing relations between South Africa and the DRC.

"The Republic of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo maintain good diplomatic and political relations. The highest expression of our relations is the annual Bi-National Commission (BNC), co-chaired by the Heads of State," Minister Mkhize said.

Minister Mkhize said diplomatic ties between the two countries are growing and this is evident in the recent training programme of diplomats from the DRC. To date, more than 700 DRC diplomats have been trained.

Minister Mkhize said she trusts that the visa waiver will further enhance cooperation between South Africa and the DRC by making it even easier for officials to regularly interact with each other without hindrance.

Minister Shadari said the agreement will offer the two countries a lot of advantages. "The agreement will facilitate easy movement of officials from the two countries."

The two countries agreed at the 10th Session of the BNC, which took place in Tshwane in June 2017, that the visa waiver pact must be concluded in July.

South Africa also has a planned trade mission to the DRC, which will be taking place soon.

"We are quite excited about the upcoming trade mission. The Department of Trade and Industry has invited companies in the agro-processing sector to apply for participation in the seventh Investment and Trade Initiative to the Democratic Republic of Congo," Minister Mkhize said.

South Africa

Have Provinces Really Paid Outstanding Billions to Laboratory Services?

The national health department says provinces have paid up but the head of lab services denies this. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.