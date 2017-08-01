25 July 2017

Chad: European Parliament President Meets the President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno

Brussels — The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani met today the President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno. The meeting focused on the fragility of Sahel´s region security.

After the meeting, President Tajani stated: "Chad's contribution in the fight against terrorism (Boko Haram and al Qaeda in particular) is crucial to the stability of the region, as are the efforts of all Sub-Saharan African countries. The European Union and the international community have to support Chad. In this context, I welcome and encourage the recent creation of G5 Sahel Force".

"We have an aligned view of the challenges posed by the situation in Libya, in particular, when it comes to the terrorist threat and persistent instability of the Sahel region. Chad is key to stability of Libya as security of its borders is to manage migration flows", underlined President Tajani.

"Europe and Africa face the same challenge with regards to managing migration flows. We must go to the root of the problem and invest better and more in Africa, within the framework of robust economic diplomacy to create growth and employment.

"The recently adopted European Fund for Sustainable Development for Africa (EFSD) by the European Parliament is the step in the right direction. However, if we are to be successful, this fund has to be considerably augmented," concluded European Parliament President.

