COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa has sent a message of condolence to the South African Football Association following the death of two football fans during a stampede before a Carling Black Label Cup match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Two fans died before the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates while several others were injured. The match was allowed to continue. In his message, which follows another stampede in Senegal which left eight people dead, Chiyangwa said he was deeply shocked by the tragic event.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of two lives on Saturday in South Africa. We are with the families of the deceased during these difficult moments.

"May you find comfort in the arms of the Lord. On behalf of COSAFA, ZIFA and on my own behalf, I would like to send my sincere condolences to the families and SAFA and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said Chiyangwa.

The Harare businessman, who is also the ZIFA president, returned home on Friday from a whirlwind tour that saw him signing landmark football deals in United Kingdom and United States.

Chiyangwa said COSAFA will continue to look at issues related to security at various stadiums in the region to protect lives.

"Football fans form the nucleus of the game and they are very vital. With this in mind, we will continue to look at stadium security in the region with a critical eye with a view to making stadia safe for everybody," Chiyangwa said.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan also sent his condolences.

"SAFA is deeply saddened by the tragedy at FNB Stadium during the Carling Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 29 July 2017.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

"We are going to ask for a full report and institute a full investigation on what transpired and the cause for the stampede.

"I would also like to wish the injured a speedy recovery.

"A football match is supposed to be a place of entertainment. What happened to at FNB Stadium is very unfortunate," said Jordaan.