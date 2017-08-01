Unknown criminals raided a house in Belvedere, Harare, last week and got away with jewellery and $20 000 cash, as police continue to urge members of the public to desist from keeping large amounts of money in their homes.

Several people lost property, cash and other valuables to armed robbers who raided their homes during the night in separate recent incidents countrywide.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said police continued to receive such reports.

On the Belvedere incident she said: "A 52-year-old male adult was away with his family and upon return, he discovered that the gate had been tampered with since it was not responding to the remote control.

"On checking the premises, he discovered that the main entrance leading to the house was wide open and property including 26-carat gold jewellery, two Acer and Lenovo laptops, seven Samsung cellphones and cash amounting to $20 000 had been stolen."

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said a report was made to the police and investigations were still in progress.

"The police continue to receive reports of theft and robbery involving huge sums of money which are being kept in cars, at home or business premises," she said.

"We are appealing to members of the public to deposit their money with banks to avoid such incidents. It is high time people take heed of this call. You do not need to be the next victim."

Snr Asst Comm Charamba appealed to anyone with information that might assist them in investigating the Belvedere case to contact any nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on (04) 703631.

In June, armed robbers pounced on two families in Harare and Bulawayo and got away with $35 000 and 1 500 yuan.

Also in the same month, a Harare couple lost $80 000 cash in Madokero suburb to armed robbers, as it emerged that businesspeople who do not bank their takings are being targeted by crim- inals.