Kenya: Tigoi Girls Guard Njeri Off to South Africa for Basketball Training Camp

Tigoi Girls High School's preparations for the East Africa secondary schools games were boosted on Monday when their star guard, Caroline Nduta Njeri, left for South Africa to attend Basketball Without Borders basketball (BWB) training Camp.

The 17-year-old playmaker, who was instrumental in Tigoi's third-place finish in Term One national games in Nairobi in April, will be in South Africa for a week to sharpen her basketball skills under the watch of top NBA coaches and players.

Tigoi coach Ken Egovya is optimistic the training Nduta will get will be shared by other members of his team, thereby increasing their chances of winning the title at the East Africa secondary games in Uganda that will start on August 18.

"We as Tigoi Girls family are happy that one of our own will be in South Africa for the Basketball Without Borders event which will help her basketball grow," Egovya said on Monday.

The campers will be coached by NBA and FIBA players, including Brazillian Leandro Barbosa (formerly of the Phoenix Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic and the Democratic Republic Congo), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics and USA), Clint Capela (Houston Rockets and Switzerland), DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans), Luol Deng (Los Angeles Lakers and South Sudan).

Others who will be at the camp include Gorgui Dieng (Minnesota Timberwolves, and Senegal), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers and Cameroon), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Brooklyn Nets), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Courtney Lee (New York Knicks), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Luc Mbah a Moute (Rockets and Cameroon), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Salah Mejri (Dallas Mavericks and Tunisia), Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver Nuggets and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks and Germany), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks and Latvia), Dennis Schroder (Atlanta Hawks and Germany), Thabo Sefolosha (Utah Jazz and Switzerland) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).