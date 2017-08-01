Kenya: Kamworor, Karoki, Tanui to Tackle Farah in London

Kenyan trio of Geoffrey Kamworor, Paul Tanui and Bedan Karoki will face off with Briton Mo Farah for the fourth consecutive time in men's 10,000m at a championships race at the London World Championships that starts on Friday.

The Briton has on the four occasions tactfully outwitted the Kenyans, winning in 2013 (Moscow) and in 2015 (Beijing) editions of the World Championships in addition to triumphing in 2012 London Olympics and at 2016 Rio Olympics.

Karoki finished fifth on his Olympic debut in 2012 in London where Farah won. In Moscow, Farah beat Tanui, who settled for bronze. Ibrahim Jeilan from Ethiopia claimed silver.

Kamworor, who is World Half Marathon and World Cross Country champion, took silver in 2015 (Beijing) before Tanui took silver behind Farah in Rio Olympics.

Karoki finished seventh while Kamworor wound up 11th on that occasion.

Will this trend continue at the London Olympic Stadium where Farah gave its adopted country its first Olympic gold over the distance in 2012?

Will the history-making Farah claim a hat-trick of titles to revive the memories of the 2012 Olympics or will the Kenyans ruin his party on his own backyard?

Kamworor, who says he is better prepared this time round than when he lost the 2015 Beijing battle, vowing victory as Tanui promised to go one better from Rio Olympics.

Karoki has sworn to end his track championships medal drought at the arena where he made his Olympic debut in 2012.

And Kamworor has said there will be stiff competition from the strong field in London, but insists he has refined his endurance, speed and last kick.

"I have really worked on my speed work since I can comfortably do 52 seconds in the last 400m unlike before where I didn't go under 55 seconds," said Kamwowor, who has called for team work.

"Thank God we are still solid. For sure our plan will work this time round," said Kamworor, who retained his World Cross title in March in Kampala after recovering from a car accident.