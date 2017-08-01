Kenya: Sea of Humanity Witnessed at Uhuruto Bomet Rally a Week to Polls

Bomet — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to vote for Jubilee to avoid the pitfalls of a coalition government.

The President said in the last four-and-a-half years his administration has managed to deliver on its promises because Jubilee is a united Government working in harmony to implement projects that are lifting the lives of Kenyans.

"We have been able to deliver unprecedented development across the country in the short period we have been in office because I and Deputy President William Ruto have worked together in harmony, running a united government for the benefit of all Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke when he addressed a campaign rally in Bomet town on Monday.

"The only way of ensuring that the country is not exposed to the squabbles of a 'nusu mkate' government is by turning out in large numbers to vote for Jubilee on August 8," President Kenyatta said.

The President said he was seeking a second term to implement his action plan that will consolidate the development the country has achieved during his first term in office.

He said the opposition had nothing to offer Kenyans apart from derailing the achievements the country has made in the last four-and-a-half years.

"We are appealing to you to support us for a second term so that we can finish the job we started in our first term," the President said.

President Kenyatta also urged Bomet residents to vote for Dr Joyce Laboso, the Jubilee gubernatorial candidate for Bomet in the August polls, saying it will ensure the county undergoes rapid transformation.

"Bomet needs Dr Laboso to undergo rapid transformation that will translate to real benefit for the residents," President Kenyatta said.

Deputy President William Ruto, who accompanied the President, urged residents to vote for Jubilee instead of the opposition which he said thrived on lies and propaganda.

The Deputy President said Jubilee's development track record speaks for itself, citing the construction of over 260 kilometres of new roads, installation of modern state-of-the-art medical equipment at a cost of Sh810 million at Longisa Level 5 and Ndanai Level 4 hospitals, and the new connection of electricity to 40,000 household up from only 10,000 before 2013.

He said the Jubilee administration is also set to implement the Bosto water project at a cost of Sh20 billion to curb water shortages in the county.

"The choice in the August polls is between our team, which has delivered on its promises by investing heavily to improve the lives of Kenyans, and our opponents who have concentrated on stories, propaganda and lies," the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President lambasted Governor Isaac Rutto for opposing projects implemented by the national Government for the benefit of residents, saying the governor was not fit to hold a leadership position because he was not working for the welfare of the electorate.