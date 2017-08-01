1 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Lumumba Goes On Trial for 'Mugabe Fck You' Slur

A former Zanu PF activist who landed in the dock for insulting President Robert Mugabe had his application for refusal of further remand trashed after with a Harare court ruling that he has a case to answer.

William Gerald Mutumanje, better known as Acie Lumumba, will stand trial this week despite magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta expressing disapproval at the State's handling of the case.

During a hearing in the capital last week, the judge said even if she freed Mutumanje - a former Mugabe praise singer - it was clear that the State would go after him by way of summons.

Government lawyer Oscar Madhume insisted on having Lumumba prosecuted, although he had been removed from remand at the prosecution's instance.

Lumumba was arrested after he allegedly insulted Mugabe with using the f-word when launching his opposition party VIVA Zimbabwe last year.

He however, insisted that his utterances were justified expression of how he feels about the way Mugabe has led the country since independence in 1980.

