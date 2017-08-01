31 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: DPP Drops Charges Against Bishop Wanjiru

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — A criminal case against Bishop Margret Wanjiru has been withdrawn.

The charges were this afternoon marked terminated by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi after parties told the court that they have agreed to settle the matter out of court.

While withdrawing the case, Magistrate Andayi ruled that the Constitution allows disputes to be resolved out of court.

In April, the woman God denied charges of causing malicious damage to property and creating disturbance during Jubilee Party primaries.

It was alleged that she intentionally destroyed JPs four ballot boxes together with other assorted papers all valued at Sh30,000.

