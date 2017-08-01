31 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: EABL to Finance Sh15 Billion Kisumu Plant Through Borrowing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The East African Breweries Limited (EABL) is planning to use debt to finance the Sh15 billion state-of-the-art brewery in Kisumu for its Senator Keg.

The Managing Director Andrew Cowan says the firm will be seeking funding from local banks.

"We are now in talks with local banks to see them fund the project that will be fully financed by debt," Cowan told journalists.

Works on the plant which will sit on a 50-acre property in Kisumu are projected to take 18 months to complete.

According to projections, the plant alone will lead to increased utilisation of sorghum from the current 20,000 metric tonnes to around 40,000 in the next five years.

Increased demand for sorghum will see the number of contracted farmers grow from 30,000 to around 45,000.

As a result, gross additional farmer earnings are expected to reach over Sh6 billion annually over the next decade.

The plant for which ground will be broken on July 16, will engage sorghum farmers from Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui and Makueni.

Kenya

Essential Guide to Kenya's High Stakes Election On 8 August

Kenya's 8 August elections are rapidly approaching and concerns continue to mount over the prospect of electoral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.