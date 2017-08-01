Rwanda: Vulnerable Children Treated to Fun-Filled Day at Gisimba

Vulnerable children were treated to a fun-filled day at Gisimba Memorial Centre in Nyamirambo on Sunday.

Dubbed "Ngirinshuti-Frienday", the event was organised by Gisimba after School Programme Initiative (GASPI).

The event was attended by parents, well-wishers and youth across Kigali.

Over 100 children from orphanages engaged in a series of games, presentations and, inspirational stories.

Patrick Rutikanga, the head of Gisimba after School Programme Initiative, said that such events help vulnerable children to interact and compete in various games, as well as make friends.

"They also get to learn from each other, share their challenges with other kids or even the elders who look after them," said Rutikanga.

Shaban Kirenga, one of the children who attended, said that such gatherings help them make more friends, increase their basic knowledge, and help them use their holidays productively.

Isheja Kamanzi, a pupil at Marie du Velbe, Kibeho, also said that on such occasions, they are able to learn the likes and dislikes of other children and, learn the values of being compassionate.

The winners in the different categories were rewarded with prizes as a way of motivating them and encouraging others to work hard next time.

Gisimba after School Program Initiative was started in 2015 following a government policy to have all children in orphanages integrated into foster homes.