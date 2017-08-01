Kenya: Fida in Court Over Nurses' Strike

Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) has gone to court in a bid to resolve the ongoing nurses' strike.

In the case filed under certificate of urgency, the organisation argues that the strike, which enters day 60 today, continues to cause suffering to Kenyans, who cannot afford health services in private clinics.

"Fida-Kenya takes specific issue with how the respondents have allowed the strike to prolong with no hope of calling it off. It is worse that leaders have taken more interest in the elections campaigns than resolving this public pandemic," reads the statement issued by Chairperson Josephine Mongare.

She said the government owes it to its citizens to strike a balance between protecting their fundamental right to life while upholding the freedom of workers to go on strikes. That the strike further erodes the gains made by the free maternal health policy, she added.

TRADE UNIONS

The organisation wants the Employment and Labour Relations Court to issue a declaration that nurses and doctors have a right to strike, but this right should not supersede the right to life as is sacred.

The petition adds that there is need for the government to safeguard against suffering and death during strikes and lockouts by medical sectors employees and that all the trade unions in the health sector must put in measures for continued provision of medical services by a percentage of its membership before issuance of a strike notice.

Fida wants an order compelling parties to complete and sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement for nurses and have it filed in court within seven days.

The petition also seeks an order directing the Attorney General to draft a legislation to address strikes in essential services, especially the health sector to ensure that the sector is not crippled by strikes in the future. "The Bill should be tabled in Parliament within 90 days of the order," the petition reads.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses called the strike on June 5 and efforts by the Council of Governors and the government to resolve the impasse has hit a dead end.