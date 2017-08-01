Zambia: Govt Trolls Malema Dictatorship Accusations

Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht/Sapa

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (file photo).

The Patriotic Front government fights with opposition leaders in South Africa were on show again with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema getting a censure from information minister Kampamba Mulenga.

Mulenga came out fighting after Malema branded President Edgar Lungu a coward for allegedly ordering the arrest UPND president Hakainde Hichilema on allegations of treason.

The government mouthpiece advised Malema to stick to matters within South African borders.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

STATEMENT BY HON. KAMPAMBA MULENGA, MP, MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON SOUTH AFRICA'S OPPOSITION EFF LEADER JULIUS MALEMA'S STATEMENT

Government wishes to express its displeasure and disappointment with remarks attributed to South African opposition EFF leader Julius Malema that the pronouncement of a Threatened State of Emergency by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is illegal.

In today's edition of The Mast Newspaper, Mr. Malema is also quoted as having called President Lungu a coward claiming he does not tolerate any dissenting views.

It must be made very clear to Mr. Malema that Zambia is a sovereign state, with its own laws put in place and respected by her own citizens.

If Mr. Malema is a true democrat and a serious leader as he claims, he should have sought audience with our mission in Pretoria to appreciate what a Threatened State of Emergency entails than exposing his ignorance on the matter by making misguided, illogical and irresponsible statements.

In any case, who is Mr. Malema representing when he makes such attacks to the extent of calling our Head of State a coward?

Mr. Malema's statement is clearly an attempt in futility to strain the warm and cordial relations that have continued to exist between the Republic of South Africa and Zambia.

Zambia owes Mr. Malema no explanation, whatsoever, on her internal matters because Mr. Malema is neither a Zambian citizen nor a member of a local political organisation.

Mr. Malema should realise that Zambians are politically mature and are capable of dealing with their own issues if any, and cannot stoop so low as to ask for help from political charlatans and unruly individuals like Mr. Malema.

Zambia has politically matured and has held highly successful and credible elections for many years now in which all willing political parties have participated and the winners declared according to the country's statutes.

Furthermore, opposition political parties have, and continue to criticize President Lungu and Government without any interference or intimidation from anyone. So what does Mr. Malema mean when he says President Lungu must allow the opposition to oppose him?

We advise Mr. Malema to first start by putting his own 'house' in order before he can start commenting about what is happening in Zambia and other countries.

It must be made clear to him that no Zambian is being harassed by Government or indeed His Excellency President Edgar Lungu for whatever reason.

Mr. Malema's comments are not only baseless but irrational and must be out-rightly condemned by all progressive democrats.

Hon. Kampamba Mulenga, MP