Zambia: The Politics of Honorary Doctorates

opinion

The politics of honorary doctorates refuse to wither off the Zambian political landscape with United Party for National Development (UPND) vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba become the latest doctor in town.

In Zambia it could appear that those that least deserve to flaunt academic credentials become so pressured to flash qualifications that when the joke is out there they are locked in their zone flying high with their gifted qualifications. If you are Zambian, the line up of public officials that make a big deal about these credentials are hardly the ones that are recognized for being rational.

They seem to be that brand of politicians that feel academically inadequate that they have to do something to be in elite company. Does not anyone notice that Dr Chishimba Kambwili, Bowman Lusambo and GBM share a common deficiency? Does not their academic record suggest that maybe they did not do enough to swim among the academically elite? Curiously they all share a common temperament and do not take kindly to being challenged.

They seem to carry an inferiority complex that society frowns upon them for academic deficiencies despite having made mega money elsewhere. Does a man of Dr Kambwili's standing who brags about being capable of having his breakfast in London every morning and back for dinner in Zambia everyday have to buy a doctorate to prove his worth? Or GBM whose braggadocio has legend saying he claims that he has got enough money that burning it could be enough to cook beans.

In truth these brothers have no need lining up for honorary doctorates when their achievements in other spheres of life stand in testament of their hard work. In truth it only draws ridicule to them. If anything, it makes them the laughing stock as having ducked the real deal (real academic pursuits) for the easier route of honorary doctorates.

In any case no one is going to respect GBM, Kambwili and Bowman on account of academic credentials. Otherwise these gown politics are nothing but a sham, a badge of inferiority. Good day.