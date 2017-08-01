1 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Celebrates Zambia's U-17 Cosafa Triumph

By Lee Elias Tembo

President Lungu says Zambia's triumph at the Cosafa under-17 tournament is evidence the country had an oasis of talent.

The Head of State says the performance by the Zambian boys was impressive and needed support.

President Lungu says the Under-17 had set a good foundation for the future senior national team in the country.

BELOW IS PRESIDENT LUNGU'S MESSAGE TO THE TEAM

Let me congratulate the Zambia Under-17 for lifting the trophy in the just ended Council of Southern Africa Football Association (#COSAFA) championship played at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis, Mauritius.

The marvelous performance by the boys shows that we have an oasis of talent to tap into for us to form the future senior national team. The Under-17 has made us proud and it is my prayer that they will be consistent in their performance to bring greater glory to the nation.

On behalf of the Zambian government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, l extend congratulations to the boys, Coach, technical team and #FAZ. Continue to work hard to transform the standards of #football in #Zambia.

May the Almighty God bless you in future assignments.

